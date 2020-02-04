Warm end to January in Saskatchewan pushes into February

Send this page to someone via email

As hard as it might be to believe, January 2020 was warmer than normal in Saskatchewan’s two largest cities.

The average temperature in Saskatoon for the month was -14.4 C, 1.1 degrees warmer than normal.

It was milder in Regina, with an average temperature of -13.0 C, 3.2 degrees above average.

The warmer average temperatures came despite a cold snap earlier in the month that gripped most of the province with extreme cold warnings.

It was also drier than normal. Regina had 5.8 millimetres of precipitation, 39 per cent of its normal amount, while Saskatoon had 56 per cent of its normal precipitation at 8.3 millimetres.

Regina was drier and warmer than normal in January 2020. SkyTracker Weather

It was drier and slightly warmer than normal in Saskatoon during January 2020. SkyTracker Weather

February outlook

February is shaping up to be warmer than a year ago.

Saskatoon did not have one day in February 2019 when the wind chill was above -20, with the coldest being on Feb. 6, 2019, at a bone-chilling -53.

Remember last February? Half of the month had -40 to -53 wind chills! But don't worry, this year will be much more bearable! https://t.co/SkWB1l3q8H #yxe #Sask #skstorm pic.twitter.com/JhNpXKibgW — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) February 3, 2020

It was just as cold in Regina, with the wind chill not getting above -25 any day.

Global News meteorologist Peter Quinlan said don’t expect a repeat this February.

“We were in extreme cold warning criteria for half of the days last (February),” Quinlan said.

“This February will be nothing like that, so you don’t have anything to worry about.”

The month started out much differently than a year ago, with six locations breaking or tying record high maximum temperatures for Feb. 1:

Elbow 7.5 C (breaks record of 4.4 C set in 1962)

Last Mountain Lake 7.1 C (breaks record of 6.0 C set in 1992)

Lucky Lake 7.4 C (breaks record of 3.9 C set in 2005)

Maple Creek 14.4 C (breaks record of 13.3 C set in 1931)

Regina 6.1 C (ties record set in 1992)

Rockglen 6.4 C (breaks record of 5.0 C set in 2012)

Quinlan said seasonal or above seasonal temperatures are forecast for at least the next week.

