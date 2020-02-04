Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Weather

Warm end to January in Saskatchewan pushes into February

By David Giles Global News
Posted February 4, 2020 2:47 pm
City’s EMO wants people to look out for each other during extreme cold period
File photo of a man shoveling a walkway in Saskatoon. File / Global News

As hard as it might be to believe, January 2020 was warmer than normal in Saskatchewan’s two largest cities.

The average temperature in Saskatoon for the month was -14.4 C, 1.1 degrees warmer than normal.

It was milder in Regina, with an average temperature of -13.0 C, 3.2 degrees above average.

READ MORE: Calls for battery boosts, tows spike as extreme cold hit Saskatchewan

The warmer average temperatures came despite a cold snap earlier in the month that gripped most of the province with extreme cold warnings.

It was also drier than normal. Regina had 5.8 millimetres of precipitation, 39 per cent of its normal amount, while Saskatoon had 56 per cent of its normal precipitation at 8.3 millimetres.

Regina was drier and warmer than normal in January 2020.
Regina was drier and warmer than normal in January 2020. SkyTracker Weather
It was drier and slightly warmer than normal in Saskatoon during January 2020.
It was drier and slightly warmer than normal in Saskatoon during January 2020. SkyTracker Weather

February outlook

February is shaping up to be warmer than a year ago.

Story continues below advertisement

Saskatoon did not have one day in February 2019 when the wind chill was above -20, with the coldest being on Feb. 6, 2019, at a bone-chilling -53.

It was just as cold in Regina, with the wind chill not getting above -25 any day.

READ MORE: Home and vehicle fire prevention during winter weather

Global News meteorologist Peter Quinlan said don’t expect a repeat this February.

“We were in extreme cold warning criteria for half of the days last (February),” Quinlan said.

“This February will be nothing like that, so you don’t have anything to worry about.”

Story continues below advertisement

The month started out much differently than a year ago, with six locations breaking or tying record high maximum temperatures for Feb. 1:

  • Elbow                              7.5 C (breaks record of 4.4 C set in 1962)
  • Last Mountain Lake        7.1 C (breaks record of 6.0 C set in 1992)
  • Lucky Lake                      7.4 C  (breaks record of 3.9 C set in 2005)
  • Maple Creek                    14.4 C (breaks record of 13.3 C set in 1931)
  • Regina                             6.1 C (ties record set in 1992)
  • Rockglen                         6.4 C (breaks record of 5.0 C set in 2012)

Quinlan said seasonal or above seasonal temperatures are forecast for at least the next week.

Seasonal affective disorder is more than just the winter blues
Seasonal affective disorder is more than just the winter blues
Related News
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Environment CanadaSask WeatherSaskatchewan WeatherWind ChillExtreme Cold Warningenvironment canada extreme cold warningSaskatchewan Extreme Cold WarningEnvironment Canada Saskatchewan Extreme Cold WarningSaskatchewan Wind ChillSaskatchewan weather forecast
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.