Caledon OPP investigate ‘targeted’ shooting into Bolton home

Caledon OPP are investigating what they believe is a “targeted” shooting into a Bolton, Ont., home on Sunday.

At about 5:30 p.m. Sunday, officers say they responded to a reported shooting on Deer Hollow Court.

Police say they determined that several shots had been fired into a home.

According to OPP, no injuries were reported at the time.

Officers are asking residents to check their security cameras for suspicious people, vehicles or activity on Feb. 2 between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

