Crime

Caledon OPP investigate ‘targeted’ shooting into Bolton home

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted February 4, 2020 12:12 pm
Caledon OPP are investigating what they believe is a "targeted" shooting into a Bolton, Ont., home on Sunday.
Caledon OPP are investigating what they believe is a “targeted” shooting into a Bolton, Ont., home on Sunday.

At about 5:30 p.m. Sunday, officers say they responded to a reported shooting on Deer Hollow Court.

Police say they determined that several shots had been fired into a home.

28-year-old Bolton man charged with child pornography offences, OPP say

According to OPP, no injuries were reported at the time.

Officers are asking residents to check their security cameras for suspicious people, vehicles or activity on Feb. 2 between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

