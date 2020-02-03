Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Cannabis

Stop shipping to Campobello Island, Canada Post urges cannabis producers

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 3, 2020 3:30 pm
Updated February 3, 2020 3:32 pm
A lighthouse on Campobello Island in New Brunswick is seen in this file image. .
A lighthouse on Campobello Island in New Brunswick is seen in this file image. . GETTY

Canada Post has asked cannabis producers to stop shipping marijuana to a small island in New Brunswick, in order to curb a sharp increase in the number of mail trucks being stopped and searched by U.S. border officials.

Related News

Campobello Island, located off the southwestern tip of New Brunswick, is accessible year-round only by a bridge from the American state of Maine, so all mail to the community must pass briefly through the United States.

Over the last year, residents have been experiencing a rise in the number of their letters and packages being searched and seized by U.S. Customs and Border Protection authorities, which they are legally entitled to do.

READ MORE: Why New Brunswick loses money selling weed, and what the lessons are

That’s why Canada Post sent a letter to licensed cannabis producers last October, asking them to end shipments of cannabis to Campobello Island, according to a briefing note prepared for Public Services and Procurement Minister Anita Anand.

Story continues below advertisement

But the searches have continued.

Campobello Island Mayor Brett Newman says residents are frustrated and they want Ottawa to do more to make the searches stop.

 

© 2020 The Canadian Press
Cannabis NBCampobello islandcampobello island cannabiscampobello island mailcampobello island mail problemscampobello island weed
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.