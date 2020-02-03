Menu

Regional district considers injunctive action against Oliver-area business

By Shelby Thom Global News
Posted February 3, 2020 5:14 pm
On Thursday, the board will consider seeking a court order to shut down the business. .
Shelby Thom\Global News

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS) is considering taking enforcement action against a non-farm-related business it says is operating illegally on Agricultural Land Reserve land.

“These little businesses can become detrimental,” said Area C rural Oliver director Rick Knodel.

Knodel said agricultural land is meant to be protected.

READ MORE: Agricultural Land Commission rejects fine dining restaurant at luxury Okanagan winery

“It’s a slow erosion of farmland that causes the concern, both for the ALC (Agricultural Land Commission) and for us, in general, we’ve seen farmland slowly eroding away and we don’t want to see that happening,” he said.

Popular Vancouver Island restaurant forced to close by Agricultural Land Commission
Popular Vancouver Island restaurant forced to close by Agricultural Land Commission

According to the RDOS, the Oliver Rental Centre relocated to the three-acre property on Sawmill Road near Oliver in April 2018.

Shelby Thom\Global News
Shelby Thom\Global News

It said the property owner continues to operate a vehicle and trailer rental business in contravention of a zoning bylaw.

Story continues below advertisement

The regional district has voted — twice– against supporting the property owner’s non-farm use application to the ALC.

READ MORE: Regional district staff concerned about mega winery restaurant on ALR land near Oliver, B.C.

On Thursday, the board will consider seeking a court order to shut down the business.

“Reasonable efforts have been made to achieve voluntary compliance,” said a staff report to the RDOS board.

Langley family victimized by new Agricultural Land Reserve rules
Langley family victimized by new Agricultural Land Reserve rules

“The property owner continues to use the land in contravention of the bylaw,” it said, and staff recommend “that injunctive action be initiated.”

The Oliver Rental Centre has not responded to a request for comment.

oliverrdosregional district of okanagan similkameenAgricultural Land CommissionALCOliver Rental Centre
