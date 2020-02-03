Regional district considers injunctive action against Oliver-area business

Send this page to someone via email

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS) is considering taking enforcement action against a non-farm-related business it says is operating illegally on Agricultural Land Reserve land.

“These little businesses can become detrimental,” said Area C rural Oliver director Rick Knodel.

Knodel said agricultural land is meant to be protected.

“It’s a slow erosion of farmland that causes the concern, both for the ALC (Agricultural Land Commission) and for us, in general, we’ve seen farmland slowly eroding away and we don’t want to see that happening,” he said.

According to the RDOS, the Oliver Rental Centre relocated to the three-acre property on Sawmill Road near Oliver in April 2018.

It said the property owner continues to operate a vehicle and trailer rental business in contravention of a zoning bylaw.

The regional district has voted — twice– against supporting the property owner’s non-farm use application to the ALC.

On Thursday, the board will consider seeking a court order to shut down the business.

“Reasonable efforts have been made to achieve voluntary compliance,” said a staff report to the RDOS board.

“The property owner continues to use the land in contravention of the bylaw,” it said, and staff recommend “that injunctive action be initiated.”

The Oliver Rental Centre has not responded to a request for comment.