London, Ont. police seek suspect armed with knife in connection with downtown robbery

London police have issued a suspect description in connection with a robbery incident on Saturday afternoon.

According to police, a man entered a store inside Citi Plaza in the area of King and Wellington streets at roughly 4:45 p.m. Saturday and tried to leave the store with a number of items without paying.

Police say a loss-prevention officer tried to stop him, resulting in a struggle that saw the suspect produce a knife and the loss-prevention officer sustain minor injuries.

The man fled the scene. He’s described by police as between 20 and 25 years old and about five feet five inches tall with a thin build and dirty blond hair that was in a bun and is shorter on the sides and back of the head.

At the time, he was wearing blue pants, a green puffy-style jacket, a white sweater or hoodie and dark shoes, and was carrying a cooler bag with the name “Lynn” on the side.

Police have not issued any photographs, nor have they said which store was targeted.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).