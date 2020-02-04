Promotional video aims to show off ‘the good stuff’ about Winnipeg to attract workers, residents

Send this page to someone via email

A new video launched by Economic Development Winnipeg aims to promote the city to the world.

The organization’s president and CEO, Dayna Spiring, told 680 CJOB the promotional clip was developed out of a desire to encourage Winnipeggers to act as ambassadors for their city.

“People need to talk about the good stuff,” said Spiring.

“We’re a city that’s growing to a million people. Do we have issues? Absolutely we do, but everyone has issues. Growing up is hard.”

The video, which was first seen at mayor Brian Bowman’s state of the city address, shows off some of Winnipeg’s landmarks – from Portage and Main to the Canadian Museum for Human Rights to the Manitoba Legislature – as well as footage of the Jets, Bombers, festivals, local business and more.

“We started to get together to say, ‘How do we inspire Winnipeggers to be ambassadors?'” said Spiring.

“We decided to put it in a video and actually showcase to Winnipeg all of the great things that are happening, and really challenge them… to help us tell that story.” Tweet This

Spiring said part of Economic Development Winnipeg’s work is to connect high-level talent in other areas to Winnipeg companies that are looking for certain skillsets, and showing off the city’s good side is key to attracting – and retaining – that talent.

“More and more people are choosing to move to Winnipeg or come back to Winnipeg and really experience what’s happening here,” she said.

“This is a city that we call home, and it’s great for us to show it off a little bit.”

We're proud to be Winnipeg's voice for growth in business, talent, tourism & more and we're building a foundation so our city competes on a global stage. 🌎📢

Winnipeg is thriving and we want everyone to share our story.

Check out our video & learn more at https://t.co/LFfL8jaHug pic.twitter.com/Hlsw2JRx6x — EconDev Winnipeg (@EDWinnipeg) January 24, 2020

