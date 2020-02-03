Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Politics

NDP legislator calls for investigation of newspaper ads criticizing teachers’ unions

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 3, 2020 1:43 pm
NDP MPP for Essex Taras Natyshak speaks to media following the release of the Integrity Commissioner's Report, in Toronto, Wednesday, March 20, 2019. .
NDP MPP for Essex Taras Natyshak speaks to media following the release of the Integrity Commissioner's Report, in Toronto, Wednesday, March 20, 2019. . THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

TORONTO — The Ontario NDP are calling for an investigation into what they call a series of anti-teacher advertisements that ran in three national newspapers over the weekend.

NDP ethics critic Taras Natyshak says the full-page advertisements violate the province’s election spending rules with two byelections currently underway in several Ottawa-area ridings.

The advertisements, from a group calling itself Vaughan Working Families, say parents support the government during a tense round of contract talks with provincial teachers’ unions.

READ MORE: How will the Ontario teachers’ strikes affect students’ learning? Experts weigh in

Natyshak says the advertisements mimic government speaking points and alleges partisan supporters may have purchased them.

All four major unions have been engaged in escalating job actions in recent weeks as bargaining with the government appears to have made little progress.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Story continues below advertisement
Education Minister Stephen Lecce discusses contract talks with teachers
Education Minister Stephen Lecce discusses contract talks with teachers
© 2020 The Canadian Press
ontario ndpOntario teachers' strikesEducation Minister Stephen LecceTeacher's StrikesOntario teachers unionsNDP Taras NatyshakOntario NDP ethics criticVaughan Working Families
Longform newsletter Longform newsletter

The Endnote

The best content straight to your inbox every Sunday

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.