Okanagan rink competing to represent B.C. at the Brier

Jim Cotter’s Vernon- and Kelowna-based rink has made it to the finals of the B.C. Men’s Curling Championship in Cranbrook.

The defending B.C. champions are matching-up against Langley- and Victoria-based Team Tardi on Sunday afternoon for the chance to represent the province at the Brier.

Cotter’s rink, with a slightly different lineup, also represented B.C. at the national championships last year.

If the team is able to pull off a win Sunday, it would be Cotter’s ninth trip to the Brier.

Cotter’s rink is rounded out by third Steve Laycock, second Andrew Nerpin and lead Rick Sawatsky.

After five ends of Sunday’s final, Tardi’s rink and Team Cotter were tied 4-4.

On the women’s side, Kamloops skip Corryn Brown will be leading her rink to the national Scotties Tournament of Hearts.

The team won the right to represent B.C. on the national stage by beating defending champions Abbotsford-based Team Wark 8-7 on Sunday.

“I feel incredible. I’m so proud of the girls,” said Brown following the win.

“They played unreal all week and I’m really glad we were able to finish it off.”

The Tournament of Hearts will take place in Moose Jaw from February 15 to 23.

This will be Brown’s first appearance at the national tournament.