Montreal musicians holding benefit concert for wildlife relief in Australia

Lambda music school in Pierrefonds is holding a benefit concert Sunday evening to help raise money for the wildlife relief in Australia.

Students at the school were devastated watching video footage of animals suffering in the bush fires and wanted to make a difference. They’re hoping to raise more than $6,000, selling tickets at $10 each. All proceeds will go to the World Wildlife Fund Australia.

“It’s really a heartbreaking event, to see on the news footage these animals are burnt alive, and within or abilities, we can do something to make a difference to the world,” says Angela Chan, director and founder of the Lambda School of Music and Fine Arts.

The young piano students of Lambda are not only outstanding pianists but are also animal lovers.

The school has pets in their facilities, and when the students play well, they get rewarded with some playtime with their beloved friends.

“We have few cats at Lambda … and we encourage the young ones, if they play well, they get to play with the cats,” Chan says.

Student Dora Wan, 11, has been playing the piano for five years.

Ever since coming to Lambda, her music skills have improved — and she is not afraid of playing in the spotlight.

“I love how I can play the music with expression and feeling, and that I can also perform for various audiences and actually help the world by playing the piano,” Wan says. “Also, performance is one of my favorite things because I get to play in different halls.”

For Wan, it’s even more rewarding when it’s for a meaningful cause.

“I like helping the people in Montreal, and also people around the world, and also animals, so I think it’s a really nice opportunity.”