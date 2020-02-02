Menu


WHL Roundup: Saturday, February 1, 2020

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 2, 2020 1:52 am

CALGARY – Carson Focht and Jackson van de Leest each scored a pair of goals, while Jack McNaughton made 14 saves for his first shutout of the season as the Calgary Hitmen blanked the Red Deer Rebels 5-0 on Saturday in the Western Hockey League.

Calgary forward Connor Gabruch was credited with the winner thanks to his goal 1:40 into the first period.

Both Jett Woo and Orca Wiesblatt also chipped in a pair of assists for the Hitmen (27-16-5), who have won five of their last six games.

Ethan Anders turned aside 23-of-28 shots for the Rebels (17-26-5).

Red Deer failed to convert on four power-play opportunities, while Calgary went 1 for 3 with the man advantage.

ROYALS 7 WARRIORS 2

MOOSE JAW, Sask. — Brandon Cutler and Carson Miller each scored a pair of goals and added a helper as Victoria (26-18-5) routed Moose Jaw (12-32-2) for just its third win in 10 games.

HURRICANES 4 BLADES 3

SASKATOON, Sask. — Brett Davis recorded a pair of goals, including one shorthanded, while Koletrane Wilson’s marker at 15:08 of the second proved to be the difference as Lethbridge (30-12-7) beat Saskatoon (25-20-4). The Hurricanes have won seven of their last 10 games (7-2-1).

RAIDERS 4 BRONCOS 1

SWIFT CURRENT, Sask. — Zack Hayes assisted the game’s opening goal before scoring his fifth goal of the season, while Carter Serhyenko turned aside 23-of-24 shots in Prince Albert’s (27-14-9) victory over Swift Current (10-34-4). The Raiders also extended their point streak to 11 games (7-0-4).

GIANTS 3 BLAZERS 2

KAMLOOPS, B.C. — Tristen Nielsen scored twice, including the winner on the power play at 16:22 of the second period, and David Tendeck stopped 40-of-42 shots as Vancouver (22-20-5) edged Kamloops (32-13-4).

WHEAT KINGS 4 TIGERS 3

MEDICINE HAT, Alta. — Jiri Patera made 35 saves, while Luka Burzan’s empty-netter and 30th goal of the season at 16:53 of the third period proved to be the winner as Brandon (27-19-4) held on against Medicine Hat (32-15-2).

THUNDERBIRDS 4 WINTERHAWKS 3 (SO)

PORTLAND, Ore. — Matthew Rempe and Simon Kubicek scored in the shootout, while Roddy Ross made 43 saves before denying three Winterhawks skaters in the shootout as Seattle (20-22-5) edged Portland (35-7-6).

AMERICANS 3 COUGARS 2

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. — Marc Lajoie recorded the winner on the power play with 4:03 remaining in regulation and Mason Dunsford turned aside 37-of-39 saves as Tri-City (15-27-5) eked out a victory over Prince George (14-26-7).

OIL KINGS 4 ICE 1

EDMONTON — Riley Sawchuk and Jake Neighbours each had a goal and an assist, while Sebastian Cossa made 25 saves as Edmonton (34-8-9) dropped Winnipeg (29-19-1) for its third win a row and its seventh in 10 games.

CHIEFS 6 ROCKETS 0

SPOKANE, Wash. — Adam Beckman scored his league-leading 36th goal of the season, Leif Mattson added a pair of goals and James Potter Jr. made 17 saves for his first shutout of the campaign as Spokane (27-17-5) blanked Kelowna (23-23-3).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 1, 2020.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
