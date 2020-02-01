Unifor officially asks Sask. premier to impose binding arbitration

Send this page to someone via email

Unifor is leaning on the government of Saskatchewan to help them resolve their labour dispute with the Co-op Refinery Complex (CRC).

The request, which was made by letter to Premier Scott Moe on Saturday, comes one day after bargaining talks failed between Unifor and CRC. The letter, dated Jan. 31, can be read in its entirety here.

“My message to the premier is … it’s time for you to show leadership. This dispute needs to end,” said Scott Doherty, executive assistant to Unifor’s national president.

“We came to the table in good faith. The mayor, the province, the feds, the police have all said this dispute needs to end.”

Despite the province having jurisdiction over the matter, Unifor president Jerry Dias has previously discussed this matter with Public Safety Minister Bill Blair and Federal Labour Minister Filomena Tassi.

Story continues below advertisement

“Our government encourages both parties to work together to resolve the issues and reach an agreement,” said a statement from the office of the federal labour minister.

“Our office is available to assist our provincial counterparts in Saskatchewan should they desire.”

The federal government declined to comment further as this is a provincial matter.

Global News has reached out to the premier’s office for comment.

READ MORE: Unifor head meets with public safety minister to discuss Regina police response to blockade

In a written statement, CRC said they’re confident there is a path to a deal and is encouraging Unifor to return to the bargaining table.

“We are willing to talk and are hopeful the bargaining will resume in the near future,” said Brad DeLorey, spokesperson for CRC, in a statement.

But Unifor says negotiations failed on Friday because CRC refused to budge on a proposal that added new concessions that would reduce union positions.

CRC wouldn’t disclose details of their proposal saying they’re not going to bargain through the media.