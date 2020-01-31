Newest class of SkyTrackers from Tommy Douglas School

Send this page to someone via email

A great group of students from Tommy Douglas School stopped by the Global Saskatoon studio on the final day of January.

They met meteorologist Peter Quinlan and reporter Mandy Vocke and had lots of questions about how the studio works before trying their hand at the forecast.

Both the students and staff picked up on delivering the weather very quickly and had some fun along the way.

To set up a SkyTracker weather school visit, please email Peter Quinlan.

For the latest conditions and warnings, download the SkyTracker weather app.

