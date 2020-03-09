Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement

Talk to the Experts – Saturday Mar. 14

By 770 CHQR
Posted March 9, 2020 12:00 pm

Saturday, Mar. 14:

Kozak Financial Group

What are you saving for? Saturday from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., join wealth management experts Stephen Hunter and Wade Kozak of CIBC Wood Gundy and learn how to hit your financial goals.

For more information about their services, visit http://www.cibcwg.com/wade-kozak.

Pure Air Experts

Pure Air Experts believe that health is one of the most important investments you can make, and that every person deserves to have a healthy environment. An environment enriched with clean, purified air, thus allowing for a better standard of living and a healthier society as a whole.

Hear from the Pure Air Experts this Saturday at noon.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Talk to the Experts
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.