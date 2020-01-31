2nd degree murder charge against Edmonton mother in newborn’s death stayed

Send this page to someone via email

A second-degree murder charge against a woman accused in the death of her 11-day-old daughter has been stayed.

Police were called to an Edmonton home in March 2018 to investigate a report of a baby not breathing.

Almost two months later, Michelle Rice was charged after autopsy and toxicology tests confirmed her baby, Eliana Rice, died from a lethal dose of methamphetamine.

A trial for Rice, who is 34, was to begin next week, but court documents show the murder charge was stayed last October.

Alberta Justice did not provide a statement.

In Canada, stayed charges can be reactivated by the Crown within one year.