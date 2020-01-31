Menu

Crime

2nd degree murder charge against Edmonton mother in newborn’s death stayed

By The Canadian Press
Posted January 31, 2020 2:42 pm
A photo of Michelle Rice and a baby that was uploaded to Facebook on March 21, 2017.
A photo of Michelle Rice and a baby that was uploaded to Facebook on March 21, 2017. CREDIT: Facebook/ Michelle Rice

A second-degree murder charge against a woman accused in the death of her 11-day-old daughter has been stayed.

READ MORE: Edmonton mother charged with murder after 11-day-old daughter dies of lethal dose of meth

Police were called to an Edmonton home in March 2018 to investigate a report of a baby not breathing.

Edmonton mom charged after baby believed to have died of drug overdose
Edmonton mom charged after baby believed to have died of drug overdose

Almost two months later, Michelle Rice was charged after autopsy and toxicology tests confirmed her baby, Eliana Rice, died from a lethal dose of methamphetamine.

A photo of Michelle Rice.
A photo of Michelle Rice. CREDIT: Facebook

A trial for Rice, who is 34, was to begin next week, but court documents show the murder charge was stayed last October.

READ MORE: Bail decision put over for Edmonton mom charged with murder in infant meth overdose

Alberta Justice did not provide a statement.

Father of Edmonton woman charged with killing baby speaks out
Father of Edmonton woman charged with killing baby speaks out

In Canada, stayed charges can be reactivated by the Crown within one year.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
