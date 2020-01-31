Menu

World

Officers shoot at vehicle that breached security at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted January 31, 2020 1:34 pm
Updated January 31, 2020 1:35 pm
This Nov. 21, 2016, file photo, shows the Mar-a-Lago resort owned by President Donald Trump in Palm Beach, Fla.
This Nov. 21, 2016, file photo, shows the Mar-a-Lago resort owned by President Donald Trump in Palm Beach, Fla. Lynne Sladky/AP

PALM BEACH, Fla. — Authorities say officers fired shots at a vehicle that breached security Friday at U.S. President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office said two people were taken into custody. There was no word on any injuries. The president was not at the resort at the time, although he is scheduled to arrive there later Friday.

READ MORE: Democrats raise fears about Mar-a-Lago security after intrusion

According to the sheriff’s office, a black SUV being pursued by the Florida Highway Patrol breached security about 11:40 a.m. at the main entrance of the resort. Officers fired shots and the SUV raced off. It was pursued by the Highway Patrol and a sheriff’s office helicopter.

The sheriff’s office said the SUV was later found and the two people were taken into custody. No further details were immediately available.

Story continues below advertisement

Mar-a-Lago has been the scene of several intrusions since Trump became president. There was no immediate information about the two people arrested Friday.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
