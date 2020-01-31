Upwards of 70 centimetres of snow possible in Jasper, Banff national parks

Send this page to someone via email

Upwards of 70 centimetres of snow could fall in parts of Banff and Jasper national parks this weekend.

A winter storm warning was issued Friday morning for parts of both national parks. Environment Canada said hazardous winter conditions are expected along the Icefields Parkway — Highway 93 — between Jasper and Lake Louise.

A “long duration heavy snowfall event” is forecast to begin Friday evening and end Saturday evening, according to the national weather agency.

Between 30 to 50 centimetres of snow is expected in these areas, with upwards of 70 centimetres possible in some regions, Environment Canada said.

“Strong winds will accompany the snow, which will cause reduced visibility in blowing snow, especially over exposed areas,” the weather warning said Friday. Tweet This

The Icefields Parkway will be closed in both directions at noon on Friday from just south of Athabasca Falls to Saskatchewan River Crossing, 152 kilometres south of Jasper. The closure is expected to be in place until Sunday evening as crews conduct avalanche control.

The Athabasca Falls viewpoint and winter hub and the Athabasca Falls Hostel will be accessible during the closure.

Near-zero visibility is possible with the heavy, blowing snow that’s expected this weekend. Drivers are urged to consider postponing non-essential travel.

For updated road conditions in Alberta, follow 511 Alberta on Twitter or online.

