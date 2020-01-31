Quinte West OPP investigating damage to outdoor ice rink in Batawa

Send this page to someone via email

Quinte West OPP are investigating damage to the outdoor ice rink in the community of Batawa near Trenton last week.

Police say sometime between 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. on Saturday, a grey or beige pickup truck with a customized exhaust drove onto one of the three ice rinks on Plant Street.

The ice sustained significant damage, OPP said.

The rinks are a volunteer initiative led by the Batawa Lions Club.

According to the club, volunteers spent the week repairing the damaged ice as the temperatures dropped to assist in ice making.

On Friday, the club said stated on its Facebook page that the ice rink will be ready for the ninth annual CFB Trenton Pond Hockey Classic, which runs Saturday and Sunday and features 40 teams in a 4-on-4 pond hockey tournament.

OPP continue to investigate the vandalism. Anyone with information can contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477(TIPS).

