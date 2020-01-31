Menu

Blogs

Around the OHL: Perreault prepares for NHL draft, Tourigny’s turn with Team Canada

By Around The OHL 980 CFPL
Posted January 31, 2020 7:58 am
Updated January 31, 2020 10:37 am
Jacob Perreault of the Sarnia Sting. .
Jacob Perreault of the Sarnia Sting. . Terry Wilson/OHL Images
Two great guests appear on this week’s episode of Around the OHL.

Hosts Jake Jeffrey and Mike Stubbs catch up with Sarnia Sting forward Jacob Perreault, who is eligible for the 2020 NHL Draft. Perreault is coming off a 30-goal season as a 16-year-old and has already matched his point totals this year. The son of former NHLer Yanic Perreault, Jacob has four siblings playing a very high level of hockey, including his sister Liliane Perreault, who plays NCAA at Mercyhurst University. It’s safe to say there were some pretty competitive road hockey and mini-stick games at the Perreault household.

On the episode, Jacob also looks back on some memories of his dad playing in the NHL all-star games and talks about some of his favourite things about playing hockey in Sarnia.

The guys are also joined by André Tourigny, head coach of the Ottawa 67’s and recently named head coach of Canada’s world junior team. He talks about winning gold as an assistant at this year’s tournament and unfinished business up in Ottawa.

The Around the OHL hosts also talk about some of the big storylines from around the league and detail the latest Jaker’s Dozen segment at aroundtheohl.com.

Assistant coach André Tourigny follows the action during practice at the national junior hockey team development camp in St. John’s, N.L. on Friday, Aug. 6, 2010.
Assistant coach André Tourigny follows the action during practice at the national junior hockey team development camp in St. John’s, N.L. on Friday, Aug. 6, 2010. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

Jake Jeffrey is the morning anchor on Global News Radio 980 CFPL, assistant coach and general manager of the Strathroy Rockets and co-host of the Around the OHL podcast.

Mike Stubbs is the radio voice of the London Knights and host of London Live from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. every weekday on Global News Radio 980 CFPL.

Follow Around the OHL:

Twitter: @AroundtheOHL
Facebook: Facebook.com/AroundTheOHL
Instagram: @AroundtheOHL

Website: AroundtheOHL.com

Follow co-hosts Jake Jeffrey and Mike Stubbs:

 Twitter: @AOHLjake, @stubbs980

