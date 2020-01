Send this page to someone via email

Police say they are looking into a man’s sudden death at the H2O Adventure and Fitness Centre in Kelowna on Wednesday afternoon.

According to police, they were called to the fitness centre following a report of a deceased Kelowna man in his 60s at 3:50 p.m.

Police and the BC Coroners Service attended to examine the scene.

Police say no criminality is suspected in the death of the man, whose name was not released.

