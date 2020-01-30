Menu

Parole board extends day parole for Kelly Ellard, who has had a second child

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 30, 2020 5:38 pm
Updated January 30, 2020 5:39 pm
Kelly Ellard and her father Lawrence leave the Vancouver courthouse, March 30, 2000. .
Kelly Ellard and her father Lawrence leave the Vancouver courthouse, March 30, 2000. . THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Adrian Wyld

A decision from the Parole Board of Canada says a woman convicted in the murder of Victoria teenager Reena Virk has had a second child while on day parole.

The details are contained in a ruling made earlier this month that slightly relaxes release conditions for Kelly Ellard, who now uses the name Kerry Marie Sim, and allows her a further six-month period of day parole.

READ MORE: Reena Virk’s killer Kelly Ellard gets new extension on day parole

Ellard, who is in her late 30s, is serving a life sentence for the second-degree murder of her 14-year-old victim in 1997.

She was released on day parole in 2017, shortly after the birth of her first child, which was conceived during a conjugal visit with her boyfriend who the parole board says is also the father of Ellard’s second child.

Kelly Ellard seeks release from prison
The board says parenthood has had a “positive impact” on Ellard and adds that she has handled recent challenges with “maturity,” but it rejected a recommendation that she spend five days in the community and two days at a halfway house.

Instead, the board has imposed a more gradual release plan, allowing Ellard to spend a maximum of four days in the community, while requiring her to return to a community residential facility for a minimum of three days every week.

READ MORE: Kelly Ellard, killer of B.C. teen Reena Virk, has day parole extended

“The board finds that extended leave will give you the opportunity to demonstrate you are capable of maintaining positive change within a less restrictive leave structure in a very gradual and supervised manner,” the decision says.

Ellard is also subject to several conditions, including abstaining from alcohol or drugs, and having no contact with Virk’s family.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
