Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Sports

Ottawa’s Gabriela Dabrowski moves to semifinals in mixed doubles at Australian Open

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 30, 2020 2:48 pm
Henri Kontinen of Finland and Gabriela Dabrowski of Canada react after winning their mixed doubles quarterfinal match against Latisha Chan of Taipei and Ivan Dodig of Croatia at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, on Jan. 30, 2020.
Henri Kontinen of Finland and Gabriela Dabrowski of Canada react after winning their mixed doubles quarterfinal match against Latisha Chan of Taipei and Ivan Dodig of Croatia at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, on Jan. 30, 2020. EPA/ROMAN PILIPEY

MELBOURNE, Australia – Canadian Gabriela Dabrowski is back in the semifinals of the mixed doubles event at the Australian Open.

Ottawa’s Dabrowski and her partner Henri Kontinen of Finland punched their ticket to the final four by defeating Croatian Ivan Dodig and Chinese Taipei’s Latisha Chan 7-5, 7-6(2) on Thursday at Margaret Court Arena.

READ MORE: Ottawa’s Gabriela Dabrowski ousted from women’s doubles at Australian Open

Dabrowski and Kontinen, seeded third at this event, will now attempt to reach the final on Friday, when they meet the No.5-seeded team of Croatia’s Nikola Metic and Czech Republic’s Barbora Krejcikova.

The 27-year-old Canadian has only reached the mixed doubles semifinals once before at the season’s first Grand Slam back in 2018.

It was the same year Dabrowski won the Aussie Open with Croatia’s Mate Pavic – earning her second career Grand Slam mixed doubles title.

Story continues below advertisement
Tennis player criticized at Australian Open for asking ball girl to peel banana
Tennis player criticized at Australian Open for asking ball girl to peel banana
© 2020 The Canadian Press
Ottawa newsOttawa sportsAustralian OpenCanadian Tennis PlayersGabriela DabrowskiPro tennisCanadian pro tennis playersGabriela Dabrowski tennisOttawa tennisAustralian Open mixed doublesHenri Kontinen
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.