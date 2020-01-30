Invasive species society in B.C. raising alarm after Asian clam shells found at Shuswap Lake

Send this page to someone via email

A non-profit society in B.C.’s Interior is raising the possibility that an invasive species from Asia may have made its way to Shuswap Lake.

This week, the Columbia Shuswap Invasive Species Society said clam shells found on a beach at the popular lake have been identified as the invasive Asian clam.

The society said in a press release that at this time, only dead shells have been found.

Asian clams can be found in Lower Mainland rivers, plus Ontario and Quebec and in 38 U.S. states, including Washington.

2:27 Concern over invasive mussels threat in the Okanagan Concern over invasive mussels threat in the Okanagan

The organization added that this is the first indication that they may have spread to Shuswap Lake.

“Provincial staff have told us they have not confirmed any live individuals and indicated that monitoring will continue for the coming season,” said Sue Davies, aquatic co-ordinator for the society.

Story continues below advertisement

The society described Asian clams as small bivalve shellfish that are considered invasive due to their negative impacts on many North American waterways, such as clogging filters on water pipes.

2:17 Mussels intercepted by B.C. inspectors Mussels intercepted by B.C. inspectors

According to the provincial government, Asian clams have a lifespan of one to seven years, are self-fertile and can produce up to 70,000 eggs per year.

The society said none of the samples from Shuswap Lake have come back positive for Asian clam larvae.

The larvae are microscopic and could potentially be transported in standing water in boats. Adult Asian clams are also small – the size of a fingernail – and could be embedded in mud on a boat or boat trailer.

2:25 B.C. government adds a second canine to help sniff out boats carrying an invasive species of mussels B.C. government adds a second canine to help sniff out boats carrying an invasive species of mussels

The society is also asking members of the public to report any suspected invasive species to the province via an online report or by calling 1-877-952-7277.

“It’s possible that Asian clams came to the Shuswap as fishing bait, as live food, or accidentally inside a watercraft,” said Davies, adding people should never release live animals or plants into B.C. waterways.

“We encourage all boaters, anglers and paddlers to clean, drain [and] dry their watercraft and gear every time they move from one lake to another, because it is the most effective way to prevent the spread of invasive species.”

0:52 ‘Shocking’ boat used in Kentucky to stun Asian carp in effort to stud invasive species ‘Shocking’ boat used in Kentucky to stun Asian carp in effort to stud invasive species