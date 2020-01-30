Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Canada-wide ban on many single-use plastics on track for 2021, minister says

By Mia Rabson The Canadian Press
Posted January 30, 2020 2:09 pm
Sobeys to eliminate plastic bags
WATCH: Sobeys to eliminate plastic bags

Environment Minister Jonathan Wilkinson says a national ban on many single-use plastics is still on track for next year.

Environment Canada released a scientific assessment on plastic pollution today, which concludes there is more than enough evidence showing it is harming birds, fish and other animals.

READ MORE: Easy ways to cut your family’s plastic waste

The finding is what Wilkinson needs to pursue the government’s promise to ban single-use plastics like straws, grocery bags and Styrofoam containers.

Wilkinson says the specific list of items to be banned is in the works and will lead to policies that begin eliminating their use starting in 2021.

Details released on possible single-use plastic ban in Vancouver
Details released on possible single-use plastic ban in Vancouver

The assessment says in 2016, more than 29,000 tonnes of plastic ended up in places it shouldn’t, including waterways, parks and forests.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Plastics in our oceans – How one Canadian is trying to clean up

Environment Canada is funding research over the next two years to look more closely at how small particles of plastic impact human health.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
Environment CanadaEnvironmentPlasticPlastic banSingle Use Plasticenvironment plasticsplastics studysobeys plastic bags
Longform newsletter Longform newsletter

The Endnote

The best content straight to your inbox every Sunday

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.