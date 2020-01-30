8.15M passengers passed through Edmonton International Airport in 2019

Send this page to someone via email

Passenger numbers were down slightly at Edmonton International Airport last year after a record year in 2018.

The airport served 8.15 million passengers in 2019, down from a record-breaking 8.2 million passengers the previous year.

The airport said it was a challenging year with the grounding of the Boeing 737 Max airplanes, following two fatal crashes of the aircraft.

However, EIA said there is still strong investment in the area, showcased by the opening of Century Mile Racetrack and Casino, the new Fairfield by Marriott EIA, the Aurora Polaris expansion and the completion of the Shell Aviation fuel tank farm.

The airport also celebrated the completion of its new central security hall, which grew 280 per cent in size.

On the business side, the airport posted a modest 0.3 per cent increase to its cargo volumes.

“Our mission is to drive prosperity in the Edmonton Metropolitan Region through flights, cargo and business development,” EIA president and CEO Tom Ruth said in a media release.

“We believe in the innovation and economic diversification of the communities we serve, so we have set ambitious goals to support them.” Tweet This

The airport launched several new non-stop passenger flights in 2019. New non-stop flights coming in 2020 include Kamloops, San Diego and Frankfurt, the airport said Thursday.

EIA said it will continue to focus on increasing terminal efficiency in 2020, by embracing new technology that will improve services for passengers. The airport has a goal of serving 10 million passengers by 2025.

Here’s a closer look at the annual passenger totals at EIA dating back to 2014:

2019: 8.15 million

2018: 8.2 million

2017: 7.8 million

2016: 7.5 million

2015: 8 million

2014: 8.2 million

The YYC Calgary International Airport celebrated a record-breaking year in 2019 with 18 million travellers.