Canada

Ontario health officials monitoring 27 people for possible coronavirus, no new cases confirmed

By Jessica Patton Global News
Posted January 30, 2020 12:54 pm
Updated January 30, 2020 1:25 pm
Canada’s chief public health officer updates House of Commons on the coronavirus
WATCH: Dr. Teresa Tam updated members of the House of Commons health committee on the coronavirus outbreak and the threat it poses to Canadians.

Ontario health officials are monitoring 27 people for possible coronavirus but say there are no new cases confirmed in the province.

Ontario’s Associate Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Barbara Yaffe said in a press conference Thursday that so far 67 people have been tested in Ontario. She said 38 came back negative and the 27 who are under observation are either at home in isolation or in a hospital.

The two cases confirmed in Toronto, which were also the first two in Canada, are a married couple in their 50s who recently travelled to Wuhan, China — the epicentre of the outbreak.

READ MORE: First presumptive case of coronavirus confirmed in B.C.

Health officials said they have been successful in getting into contact with all those who were in close contact with the husband and wife on the flight.

The man is said to be recovering in hospital while the woman is doing well in isolation at home.

Federal officials said on Wednesday a man in his 40s in B.C. was confirmed to have the virus.

READ MORE: 2nd case of coronavirus now confirmed in Toronto

Symptoms of the illness, according to Canada’s chief medical officer, Dr. Theresa Tam, may take about two weeks to manifest and are similar to those of the common flu. They include coughing, a fever and a general feeling of malaise. Some people may have difficulty breathing.

In China, the death toll has reached more than 150 people, while thousands of others are sick.

With files from The Canadian Press

