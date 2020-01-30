Peterborough County OPP reminding motorists to keep windshields clear

OPP are reminding motorists that driving with an icy or snowy windshield is dangerous and can result in a ticket.
On Thursday morning, Peterborough County OPP say a driver was stopped on Chemong Road. The vehicle’s windshield was only partially cleared on the driver and passenger sides.
“This driver was fined $110 for not having a clear view to the front of the vehicle,” Const. Joe Ayotte said in a tweet.
“Peterborough OPP want to remind drivers to clean all ice and snow off their entire vehicle.”
OPP say officers will issue $110 tickets for not having a windshield or windows cleared off and $160 tickets if ice or snow fly off the vehicle.
Officers are also encouraging motorists to make sure headlights, tail lights and licence plates are cleared off as well.
