Traffic

Peterborough County OPP reminding motorists to keep windshields clear

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted January 30, 2020 12:10 pm
Updated January 30, 2020 12:29 pm
Flying snow a safety hazard on the roads
WATCH: Peterborough County OPP are reminding motorists to clean their cars off before hitting the road.

OPP are reminding motorists that driving with an icy or snowy windshield is dangerous and can result in a ticket.

On Thursday morning, Peterborough County OPP say a driver was stopped on Chemong Road. The vehicle’s windshield was only partially cleared on the driver and passenger sides.

READ MORE: Ice flies off truck, smashes GO bus windshield on Hwy. 401

“This driver was fined $110 for not having a clear view to the front of the vehicle,” Const. Joe Ayotte said in a tweet.

“Peterborough OPP want to remind drivers to clean all ice and snow off their entire vehicle.”

OPP say officers will issue $110 tickets for not having a windshield or windows cleared off and $160 tickets if ice or snow fly off the vehicle.

Officers are also encouraging motorists to make sure headlights, tail lights and licence plates are cleared off as well.

Ontario man says he’s lucky to be alive after ice smashes through windshield
Ontario man says he’s lucky to be alive after ice smashes through windshield
