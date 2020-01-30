Ford traveling to Washington, D.C. to unveil new trade strategy

Send this page to someone via email

TORONTO – Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he will travel to Washington, D.C., next week and will unveil the province’s new trade strategy with the United States.

Speaking at the Canada 360 Economic Summit in Toronto, Ford said he has a way of potentially getting around Buy American policies.

Ford and Economic Development Minister Vic Fedeli are set to attend the winter meeting of the National Governors Association.

Ford also says that in April, a delegation of American governors is coming to Ontario for an infrastructure study tour.

The premier says that strengthening economic ties with states, it will create opportunities for Ontario businesses to bring their products and expertise to markets there.

Ontario is the top trading partner with 19 states and the second-largest trading partner with nine others.

