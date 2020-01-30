Menu

Politics

Ford traveling to Washington, D.C. to unveil new trade strategy

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 30, 2020 10:56 am
Ontario premier to visit Washington, assist in USMCA negotiations
WATCH ABOVE (NOVEMBER 2019): Ontario Premier Doug Ford discusses flying to Washington last November to meet with U.S. officials and assist in USMCA negotiations, as discussed with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

TORONTO – Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he will travel to Washington, D.C., next week and will unveil the province’s new trade strategy with the United States.

Speaking at the Canada 360 Economic Summit in Toronto, Ford said he has a way of potentially getting around Buy American policies.

Ford and Economic Development Minister Vic Fedeli are set to attend the winter meeting of the National Governors Association.

READ MORE: Ford talks tariffs, trade during trip to Washington with N.B., Saskatchewan premiers

Ford also says that in April, a delegation of American governors is coming to Ontario for an infrastructure study tour.

The premier says that strengthening economic ties with states, it will create opportunities for Ontario businesses to bring their products and expertise to markets there.

Ontario is the top trading partner with 19 states and the second-largest trading partner with nine others.

READ MORE: Ford to U.S. business crowd: Ottawa and premiers not seeing ‘eye to eye’

© 2020 The Canadian Press
Doug FordpoliticsTradeOntario governmentConservative PartyPC PartyVic FedeliWashington D.C.Premier Fordpc governmenttrade strategy
