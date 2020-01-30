Menu

Crime

Lakefield man arrested for theft of bulldozer, construction tools: Peterborough police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted January 30, 2020 11:22 am
peterborough-police2
A Lakefield man has been arrested in connection to thefts from construction sites in the city. Global News File

A Lakefield man is facing several charges after a bulldozer, a construction trailer and tools were reported stolen from construction sites over the past month.

Peterborough Police Service say they received a number of reported thefts from construction sites in the city in December and January.

READ MORE: Stolen bulldozer in Peterborough recovered in Lakefield: police

Police say between Jan. 11 and 12, a work trailer containing approximately $19,000 in construction tools was reported stolen from a Hetherington Drive job site. The trailer was later located north of the city in the Burleigh Falls area, police said.

Then between Jan. 17 and 19, a bulldozer parked at a lot on Pioneer Road was reported stolen. The vehicle was later recovered on Concession Street in the Village of Lakefield, a distance of about 9.5 kilometres north.

On Tuesday evening, police arresting a man for failing to comply with a release order in an unrelated matter determined the man was allegedly connected to the construction site thefts.

READ MORE: Construction equipment, tools reported stolen from Brighton excavating business: OPP

As a result, Brandon Thomas Martin, 38, from Lakefield, was charged Wednesday with the following:

  • Theft of a motor vehicle over $5,000
  • 2 counts of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000
  • Theft over $5,000
  • Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000

The accused, already in custody from his arrest on Tuesday, appeared in court in Peterborough on Wednesday on the additional charges, police said.

Habitat for Humanity struggling with constant stream of construction material theft
Habitat for Humanity struggling with constant stream of construction material theft
