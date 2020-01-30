Lakefield man arrested for theft of bulldozer, construction tools: Peterborough police

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

A Lakefield man is facing several charges after a bulldozer, a construction trailer and tools were reported stolen from construction sites over the past month.

Peterborough Police Service say they received a number of reported thefts from construction sites in the city in December and January.

Police say between Jan. 11 and 12, a work trailer containing approximately $19,000 in construction tools was reported stolen from a Hetherington Drive job site. The trailer was later located north of the city in the Burleigh Falls area, police said.

Then between Jan. 17 and 19, a bulldozer parked at a lot on Pioneer Road was reported stolen. The vehicle was later recovered on Concession Street in the Village of Lakefield, a distance of about 9.5 kilometres north.

On Tuesday evening, police arresting a man for failing to comply with a release order in an unrelated matter determined the man was allegedly connected to the construction site thefts.

Story continues below advertisement

As a result, Brandon Thomas Martin, 38, from Lakefield, was charged Wednesday with the following:

Theft of a motor vehicle over $5,000

2 counts of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000

Theft over $5,000

Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000

The accused, already in custody from his arrest on Tuesday, appeared in court in Peterborough on Wednesday on the additional charges, police said.

1:12 Habitat for Humanity struggling with constant stream of construction material theft Habitat for Humanity struggling with constant stream of construction material theft