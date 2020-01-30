Limestone District School Board director of education to retire at end of school year

Send this page to someone via email

The director of education for Kingston’s public school board has announced she will be retiring at the end of the school year.

Debra Rantz has been the director of education with the Limestone District School Board (LDSB) since 2015 after moving from her previous position as director at the Renfrew County District School Board.

All in all, Rantz has served 27 years in public education, working as a teacher, head of department, vice-principal, principal and superintendent.

In a news release sent Thursday morning, LDSB chair Suzanne Ruttan said Rantz has always been a champion of education.

“She is an outstanding leader who embraces our important work to nurture the growth of future citizens, and our schools have continued to advance and grow under her leadership,” says Ruttan. “We wish her nothing but happiness in her future.”

Currently, Rantz sits as an executive member of the Council of Directors of Education (CODE). She is also the eastern region director of the provincial CODE and has previously served on the board of directors for the Ontario Public Supervisory Officers’ Association.

As a principal, Rantz was among the first recipients of the Dr. Bette Stephenson Award of Excellence.

According to the news release, Rantz is leaving the board on a positive note.

“Despite changing conditions and new directions in public education, I am proud to say that as a board, we remain steadfast in our commitment to ensuring our collective work benefits all students and, together, this is our legacy,” Rantz said.

Rantz’s last day will be Aug. 31, and the board of trustees will soon start the recruitment process for a new director with help of an executive search firm.