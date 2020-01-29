2 arrested in theft of over $100,000 worth of meat products from Peterborough-area butcher shops

Send this page to someone via email

Two men have been arrested in connection to the theft of more than $100,000 worth of meats from two butcher shops in Peterborough County earlier this month.

Peterborough County OPP say on Jan. 11, suspects allegedly stole approximately $45,000 worth of meat and caused an additional $20,000 work of damage in spoiled product at Smokey Joe’s Butcher Shop on Hwy. 7 in Selwyn Township.

Then on Jan. 19 and on Jan. 20, suspects allegedly broke into Otonabee Meat Packers on Drummond Line in Otonabee-South Monaghan Township. They allegedly stole $40,000 worth of meat and two commercial meat slicers valued at $8,000. They also allegedly caused $8,000 worth of damage in spoiled product.

The investigation involved OPP in Peterborough County and City of Kawartha Lakes along with City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service and Durham Regional Police.

Story continues below advertisement

Dean Prentice, 40, of Lindsay, has been charged with two counts of break and enter and one count each of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and trafficking in property obtained by crime over $5,000.

Terry Watson, 55, of Douro-Dummer Township, has been charged with possession of stolen property obtained by crime over $5,000.

OPP say search warrants executed at several addresses in multiple jurisdictions also recovered approximately $100,000 in alleged stolen property unrelated to the butcher shop thefts.

“OPP investigators are offering an amnesty to members of the public who may have, unknowingly, purchased stolen meat and are asking they come forward,” stated Sgt. Jason Folz of OPP Central Region.

Police say Otonabee Meat Packers and Smokey Joe’s Butcher Shop, with the approval of the Bay of Quinte Mutual Insurance Company, have decided to donate all recovered usable product to the local food bank, Riverview Park and Zoo in Peterborough and area humane societies.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information ca contact Peterborough County OPP at 705-742-0401, the non-emergency line 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

1:38 A meat and greet with some of Canada’s top butchers A meat and greet with some of Canada’s top butchers