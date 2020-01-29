Amid climate emergency, Quebecers need to change their habits and fast, says Manon Massé

Send this page to someone via email

Quebecers will have to quickly change their habits with regards to housing, food, agriculture and transportation to better tackle the climate emergency, Québec solidaire (QS) said on Tuesday.

QS co-spokesperson Manon Massé said that along with the structural changes that the government must impose, citizens have to change their own behaviours as well.

“Individual choices have an impact,” Massé said, adding that Quebecers need to take matters into their own hands.

“At the rate things are going, Quebec is far from reaching the greenhouse gas (GHG) reduction target of 37.5 per cent by 2030/”

Massé tweeted on Tuesday that the Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ) government can’t continue with the previous Liberal goverment’s aim for a reduction of only 37.5 per cent, when the goal set by the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) is at 45 per cent.

“In 2020, Quebec needs to cut emissions by at least 45 per cent in the next ten years,” she wrote.

Plus de 100 pays ont répondu à l'appel du GIEC et de l'ONU en annonçant qu’ils allaient rehausser leurs cibles de réduction des GES. Plusieurs États comparables au Québec comme l’Écosse (70%) et la Finlande (55%) visent des cibles excédant 45% pour 2030. Qu’est-ce qu’on attend? — Manon Massé (@ManonMasse_Qs) January 28, 2020

Massé continued by condemning Quebec’s increase in SUV sales and snowmobiling, saying these vehicles are of course harmful for the environment.

She added that changes need to be made with regards to the construction, energy, food and agriculture sectors, without specifying exactly how.

Massé’s colleague, Quebec solidaire MNA Ruba Ghazal, added that the transport sector is responsible for more than 40 per cent of GHG emissions.

The party has asked that the Legault government increase the GHG reduction target to match that of the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) of 45 per cent.

–With files from La Presse Canadienne

