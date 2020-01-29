Stoney to Deerfoot in how long? New digital signs will soon tell you

Send this page to someone via email

Do you find yourself stuck in traffic, in a rush, and not knowing how long it’ll take you to get to the office and into that morning meeting?

Well Calgarians who travel on Stoney Trail will soon have bright signs telling them whether they’ll be late or if they can relax and enjoy their cruise to work.

A system of 11 traffic cameras and digital message boards will be installed along the busy thoroughfare in the southeast, northeast and northwest quadrants of the city, as part of a partnership with the city and Alberta Transportation.

Drive times won’t be the only information displayed on the boards — they’ll also tell drivers about things like major construction, incidents and other safety information they may encounter ahead, the city said.

The cameras will help the city’s Traffic Management Centre keep an eye on incidents and keep the roads safe.

The digital signs aren’t new to Calgary roadways; the same message boards have been commuters about drive times and collisions ahead on Deerfoot Trail since 2007.

“Installing new signs on Stoney Trail will help Calgarians get to work and back home to their families quicker and easier,” Transportation Minister Ric McIver said in a news release.

Construction for the signs and cameras is already happening and expected to be done by December of this year.