Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Sports

WHL Roundup: Tuesday, January 28, 2020

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 29, 2020 1:53 am

EDMONTON – Riley Sawchuk and Vladimir Alistrov had a pair of goals apiece as the Edmonton Oil Kings toppled the Brandon Wheat Kings 6-2 on Tuesday in Western Hockey League action.

Matthew Robertson and Dylan Guenther also scored for the Oil Kings (33-8-9), who got 31 saves from Beck Warm. Sawchuk tacked on an assist for a three-point outing.

Ben McCartney and Jake Chiasson struck for the Wheat Kings (25-18-4), who had their point streak halted after entering the night 10-0-1 in their past 11 games.

Jiri Patera turned away 29 shots for Brandon.

TIGERS 7 BRONCOS 0

MEDICINE HAT, Alta. — Corson Hopwo had two goals and two assists and Garin Bjorklund stopped 17 shots as the Tigers (31-14-2) blanked Swift Current (10-32-4).

Story continues below advertisement

BLADES 4 ROYALS 3 (OT)

SASKATOON — Martin Fasko-Rudas potted a hat trick before Chase Wouters scored the winner 36 seconds into overtime, and the Blades (24-19-4) dealt Victoria (25-17-4) its fifth straight defeat.

THUNDERBIRDS 4 AMERICANS 2

KENT, Wash. — Max Patterson registered the game winner at 16:33 of the third period as Seattle (19-22-5) handed Tri-City (14-26-5) its seventh straight loss.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 28, 2020.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
WHLSaskatoon BladesKelowna RocketsLethbridge HurricanesRegina PatsPrince Albert RaidersEdmonton Oil KingsSwift Current BroncosBrandon Wheat KingsCalgary HitmenMoose Jaw WarriorsVancouver GiantsRed Deer RebelsKamloops BlazersMedicine Hat TigersVictoria RoyalsKootenay IceSeattle ThunderbirdsPortland WinterhawksPrince George CougarsEverett SilvertipsTri-City AmericansSpokane Chiefswhl-roundup
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.