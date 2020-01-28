OPP officer injured after being hit by car released from Hamilton hospital

Send this page to someone via email

An Ontario Provincial Police officer struck by a car while he was directing traffic on Highway 6 in Hamilton Tuesday night has been released from hospital.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said emergency crews were responding to a collision on Highway 6 near Parkside Drive, north of Highway 5, at around 7 p.m. Tuesday when the sergeant directing traffic was struck by the car.

A Hamilton Paramedics spokesperson told Global News the officer was taken to Hamilton General Hospital in stable condition.

Following his release, the OPP Highway Safety Division send out a tweet, saying the officer “has significant injures that will take time to recover from.”

As of Tuesday evening, it was unclear what, if any, charges the driver of the vehicle might be facing.

Story continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, Schmidt had a message for drivers who come upon on-duty emergency services personnel.

“Whenever you approach a scene with emergency vehicles, pay extra attention and slow down because there will be officers walking around,” he said.

— With files from Alanna Rizza

An @OPP_GTATraffic officer has been taken to a #HamOnt hospital after suffering a head injury when he was hit by a vehicle while directing traffic at Highway 6 & Parkside Drive in #BurlOn pic.twitter.com/HsgS89UT78 — 900 CHML (@AM900CHML) January 29, 2020

An OPP officer directing traffic at a collision scene on #Hwy6 was struck while he was outside of his police vehicle. He has been taken to hospital with unknown injuries.

Updates to follow. pic.twitter.com/AAubh6kqaE — OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) January 29, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

OPP officer in hospital with non life threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle while directing traffic https://t.co/YGqdatO4D9 — OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) January 29, 2020

2:25 OPP conducting blitz on ‘slow down, move over’ law OPP conducting blitz on ‘slow down, move over’ law