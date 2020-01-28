Lethbridge College installs bright yellow benches in suicide-prevention initiative

A bright yellow bench has found a permanent home at Lethbridge College. The message: “Yellow is for hello.”

The slogan and the bright bench are part of a new initiative at the college: a Lucas Fiorella Friendship Bench, a suicide-prevention technique popping up at post-secondary schools across the country.

“I think he would be proud of the efforts of our organization; and not just our organization, but all the schools that have picked up his call to action to say ‘hello,'” said Sam Fiorella, co-founder of the organization.

“The friendship bench was inspired by my son, who we lost five years ago to depression.”

His son Lucas died by suicide in 2014. He was in his second year of studies at a post-secondary school in Ontario at the time. After his passing, his family learned he had been a listening ear to many of his classmates who needed a friend, even though he himself had not reached out for help.

“What we wanted to do in his spirit was create a campaign that would encourage more students to say hello to each other and have those positive conversations about mental health in hopes that they will then have the courage and the strength to go and ask for the help,” Fiorella said.

There have been over 60 bright yellow benches installed in schools across the country. The idea is to offer a safe and welcoming space to sit and ask for help.

Lethbridge College instructor Allen Ledyit helped organize the unveiling of the bench at the college. He said he hopes students and staff use the latest tool on campus.

“It’s about encouraging that elevated mood for people — maybe when they are not feeling so good, but also providing a place where they can get support and connection from others if they desire it, or just to sit and contemplate.”

Lethbridge college recently lost one of its own, highlighting the importance of programs like this one focusing on mental health.

“We did have a loss recently of a student and it affects everyone when that happens,” Ledyit said. “It reminds us to pay attention to our students even more closely but it also hits the students pretty hard.”

