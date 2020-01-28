Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Politics

McConnell doesn’t have enough votes yet to block impeachment trial witnesses: source

By Lisa Mascaro The Associated Press
Posted January 28, 2020 6:30 pm
Updated January 28, 2020 6:33 pm
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., leaves the chamber during a break in the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, at the Capitol in Washington, Monday, Jan. 27, 2020.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., leaves the chamber during a break in the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, at the Capitol in Washington, Monday, Jan. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell told senators privately Tuesday he does not yet have the votes to block new witnesses in U.S. President Donald Trump‘s impeachment trial.

That’s according to a Republican familiar with a closed-door meeting of GOP senators and granted anonymity to discuss it.

Trump counsel mocks ‘Biden-free’ zone in Senate impeachment trial
Trump counsel mocks ‘Biden-free’ zone in Senate impeachment trial

McConnell convened the meeting shortly after Trump’s legal team made its closing arguments in the trial.

At this point, the GOP leader faces a handful of potential defections. But there are still several days before any potential witness vote would be taken.

READ MORE: Trump impeachment: Defence concludes arguments as pressure for witnesses grows

A decision to call more witnesses would need 51 votes to pass. With a 53-seat majority, Republicans can only afford to lose three Republicans to prevent more debate over witnesses.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 The Canadian Press
Longform newsletter Longform newsletter

The Endnote

The best content straight to your inbox every Sunday

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.