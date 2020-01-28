Archives of Manitoba looking for help sharing province’s 150 years of history

Send this page to someone via email

The Archives of Manitoba are looking for a hand telling our province’s 150 years of history.

Throughout 2020, exhibits are being put together using records collected since Manitoba joined Canada in 1870 and the 350 years of the Hudson’s Bay Company’s history kept at the archives.

And they want Manitobans to help pick which records are used and which stories are told to mark Manitoba’s 150th.

“These archives belong to all Manitobans and we hope that throughout the year, people will help us will create an exhibit that highlights the breadth and depth of our archive collection,” said Sport, Culture and Heritage Minister Cathy Cox in a release Tuesday.

“We are excited to give this opportunity to Manitobans and to see our 2020 exhibit expand over the course of the year.”

The project, called Your Archives: The Histories We Share, will see both physical and online exhibits grow throughout the year, using archival materials and records chosen by the public.

The archives will also open its research room at 200 Vaughan St. the last Saturday of every month, and have academics and researchers available for additional help with Indigenous records two Wednesday afternoons every month, in support of the project.

“I encourage everyone to participate … so a wide range of voices and views are represented, reflecting the diverse cultures, communities and perspectives of our many histories,” said Cox.

“This is one way we can showcase our stories with a unique history project curated by Manitobans, for Manitobans.”

Check out the Archives of Manitoba website for more information.

