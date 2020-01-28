Cambridge lawyer launches Conservative leadership bid

Send this page to someone via email

A Cambridge lawyer with a familiar last name has thrown his hat in the ring to run for the next leader of the federal Conservative Party.

Jim Karahalios, who is married to Cambridge MPP Belinda Karahalios, has launched a website to support his bid for the top spot in the Conservative Party.

According to his website, Karahalios is running because “we do not need another career politician, or a politician born into politics, to lead our Conservative Party to yet another defeat.”

The statement continues: “We need a fighter with courage and conviction that is willing to confront the challenges ahead.”

Karahalios enters into a crowded field that includes former Progressive Conservative leader Peter MacKay and former minister of veterans affairs Erin O’Toole.

Others who have entered the race to replace the party’s current leader, Andrew Scheer, include Marilyn Gladu, Clayton Knutzon, Leslyn Lewis, Rick Peterson, Aron Seal, Bobby Singh and Derek Sloan.

Karahalios has gained some level of attention in the past after launching the Axe the Carbon Tax campaign as well as the Take Back Our PC Party campaign, which railed against former provincial party leader Patrick Brown.

