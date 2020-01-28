Keswick man arrested after multiple frauds at Guelph business: police

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph police say a Keswick man has been arrested after he allegedly returned over $5,000 worth of merchandise to a north-end business that he didn’t purchase.

According to a police news release, the man would select items from the store at Woodlawn Road and Woolwich Street and then “return” the items at the customer service desk.

Police said he racked up over $5,000 in store credit in four incidents from Dec. 3 to Dec. 17.

According to police, the man received a credit of $1,776 on Dec. 3, $993 on Dec. 9, $816 on Dec. 13 and $1,400 on Dec. 17.

The scheme was discovered on Jan. 22 by store employees, who then contacted Guelph police.

Story continues below advertisement

A 36-year-old man from Keswick surrendered himself to police at their downtown headquarters on Monday. He has been charged with four counts of fraud.

The suspect, who was not identified by Guelph police, is scheduled to make a court appearance in March.

1:29 Winnipeg man loses hundreds from gift card scam Winnipeg man loses hundreds from gift card scam