Sports

Ottawa’s Gabriela Dabrowski ousted from women’s doubles at Australian Open

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 28, 2020 11:57 am
Updated January 28, 2020 11:59 am
Gabriela Dabrowski of Canada reacts during her match against Kateryna Bondarenko of Ukraine at the Fed Cup tennis tournament in Montreal on Sunday, Apr. 22, 2018.
Gabriela Dabrowski of Canada reacts during her match against Kateryna Bondarenko of Ukraine at the Fed Cup tennis tournament in Montreal on Sunday, Apr. 22, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

MELBOURNE, Australia — Canadian Gabriela Dabrowski and partner Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia have been ousted from women’s doubles at the Australian Open.

The No. 4 Czech duo of Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova toppled No. 6 Dabrowski and Ostapenko 3-6, 6-2, 6-3 on Tuesday in the quarterfinals.

Tennis player criticized at Australian Open for asking ball girl to peel banana
Tennis player criticized at Australian Open for asking ball girl to peel banana

It’s the second time in three years that Dabrowski has reached the quarters of women’s doubles in Melbourne only to come up just short.

The 27-year-old from Ottawa isn’t finished at the Grand Slam, however.

Dabrowski is still alive in the mixed doubles with partner Henri Kontinen of Finland. They have a second-round match later Tuesday against Australia’s Matthew Ebden and Jessica Moore, who are in the tournament as wild cards.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Ottawa’s Gabriela Dabrowski falls in women’s doubles quarterfinals at U.S. Open

Meanwhile, Canada’s Milos Raonic is scheduled to play World No. 2 Novak Djokovic in the quarterfinals of men’s singles later Tuesday.

Djokovic, seven-time winner and defending champion, is 9-0 in his career against the product of Thornhill, Ont.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
