Mark McMorris ties medal record at Winter X Games

A silver medal from the 2020 X Games has special meaning for Mark McMorris.

The Regina native placed second in the men’s snowboard big air event on Jan. 25 in Aspen, Colo.

This hardware brings the 26-year-old’s career total to 18 medals, including eight gold, seven silver and three bronze from Winter X Games events since 2011.

It also ties the all-time record number of medals, originally set by American Shaun White from 2002-13, according to Guinness World Records.

The 33-year-old Californian also has five medals in the skateboarding vert, making him the most-medalled athlete to have competed at both summer and winter competitions.

McMorris has two bronze medals for snowboard slopestyle from the 2014 and 2018 Olympics.

