Sports

Mark McMorris ties medal record at Winter X Games

By Thomas Piller Global News
Posted January 27, 2020 7:52 pm
Updated January 27, 2020 8:10 pm
Mark McMorris ties medal record at Winter X Games
Mark McMorris competes in X Games Aspen's men's snowboard big air final on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at Buttermilk Ski Area in Aspen Snowmass, Colo. He won silver. . Liz Copan/Summit Daily News via AP

A silver medal from the 2020 X Games has special meaning for Mark McMorris.

The Regina native placed second in the men’s snowboard big air event on Jan. 25 in Aspen, Colo.

This hardware brings the 26-year-old’s career total to 18 medals, including eight gold, seven silver and three bronze from Winter X Games events since 2011.

It also ties the all-time record number of medals, originally set by American Shaun White from 2002-13, according to Guinness World Records.

The 33-year-old Californian also has five medals in the skateboarding vert, making him the most-medalled athlete to have competed at both summer and winter competitions.

McMorris has two bronze medals for snowboard slopestyle from the 2014 and 2018 Olympics.

Olympic bronze medalist Mark McMorris named 2018 Calgary Stampede parade marshal
Olympic bronze medalist Mark McMorris named 2018 Calgary Stampede parade marshal
