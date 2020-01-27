Menu

Crime

Judge denies bail to man charged in 2019 London, Ont. hit-and-run of Tristan Roby

By Sawyer Bogdan and Matthew Trevithick Global News
Posted January 27, 2020 6:09 pm
Updated January 27, 2020 6:25 pm
Tristan Roby, 18, at his graduation from Sir Wilfred Laurier Secondary School.
Tristan Roby, 18, at his graduation from Sir Wilfred Laurier Secondary School. Abby Roby / GoFundMe

The 26-year-old man charged in the July hit-and-run that left a London teen fighting for his life in hospital was denied bail on Monday during a brief court appearance.

Jesse Aron Bleck is charged with two counts of driving while prohibited and failing to stop at the scene of an accident causing bodily harm.

Tristan Roby was riding his bike down Exeter Road on the night of July 21 when he was hit from behind.

READ MORE: 26-year-old man charged in hit-and-run of Tristan Roby: London police

The vehicle involved fled the scene and was tailed by a witness who later detained a fleeing passenger, police said at the time of the collision. The vehicle itself was located at a nearby parking lot.

Roby, who turned 18 three days after the collision, was left in a coma for more than a month, hospitalized with a traumatic brain injury, a fractured leg, bruised lungs, a broken jaw, and several abrasions and contusions — injuries he continues to recover from.

He returned home from the hospital in late October.

Two men arrested after shouting hateful comments to women at Queen's University
Since the incident, updates in the case have proven elusive. In October, police said they had received several tips, but added investigators needed more.

On Jan. 16, investigators announced that they had made the first arrest in the case. Bleck has remained in custody since his initial arrest.

The London Free Press reports he is scheduled to return to court on Feb. 6.

