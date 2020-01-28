‘I already had four heart surgeries’: Whitby family petitions for safe environment at SickKids

Send this page to someone via email

With the threat of the Wuhan coronavirus and other germs at hospitals, a Whitby, Ont. family is hoping to create a safer environment at SickKids Hospital.

That’s where their five-year-old daughter, Zoey Miller, spends countless hours due to a congenital heart defect.

“I already had four heart surgeries,”said Miller, who was born with half her heart.

Zoey’s congenital heart defect and lack of an immune system prevents her from going to school and affects her everyday life.

“Even just taking her to a store, I mask her because I’m scared of her catching something because [of] the type of condition she has,” said Amanda Lycett, Zoey’s mom and Co-Creator of the Zoey and Owie’s BIG Heart Project.

READ MORE: Durham film screening focusing on young Alzheimer caregivers

“Every time I get sick, I need to go to SickKids,” said Miller.

The fact that hospitals come germs and viruses is something that concerns her mother.

Story continues below advertisement

“When we go in with our kids, whether it’s cardiac, cancer, whatever our [children] are suffering from, I want to be able to feel and want the families to feel that it’s a clean environment and you’re not walking into the atrium to a bunch of germs, or a bunch of kids sitting there coughing or vomiting,” said Lycett.

So Amanda and the mother of a boy with CHD in Timmins started a petition called Zoey and Owie’s BIG Heart Project, in hopes of ensuring a clean environment at SickKids.

“We don’t expect a new entrance,” said Lycett. “In the waiting room at SickKids, I would love to see wipes, so if the kids are playing on the touchscreens, give it a wipe-down. Wipe your chair down and throw it out.”

The goal of the petition, which has been posted online for five days, was 1,000 signatures. But Lycett it has so far exceeded expectations.

“We’re already over 2,500 hits,” said Lycett, who says the new goal is now 5,000 signatures.

“The comments coming in are amazing.”

2:18 Physician provides tour of simulated SickKids ICU four-bed suite Physician provides tour of simulated SickKids ICU four-bed suite

In a statement, SickKids responded to the petition. “At SickKids, we do everything we can to keep our patients and families safe from illnesses that can spread. The health and safety of our patients, families, staff and volunteers is our top priority,” the statement reads.

“We empathize with families who have heightened concerns for their children’s well-being, particularly at this time of year, when cases of viral illnesses are common in hospitals, schools and in the community at large.

Story continues below advertisement

“All patients are screened for serious airborne illnesses, high-risk infections, and immunocompromised status at the point of entry into the Emergency Department. Those who screen positive are isolated immediately to single rooms. Further screening is completed for other infectious symptoms and travel exposure during triage.

“While we do not have the physical space to isolate every patient, staff exercise every precaution to minimize the risk of infection transmission between patients and families.”

Zoey and Owie’s BIG Heart Project will be collecting signatures until Feb. 14, which also happens to be Cardiac Awareness Day.

1:32 SickKids receives $100M, called single largest gift in history of hospital to help build new tower SickKids receives $100M, called single largest gift in history of hospital to help build new tower