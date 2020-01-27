Menu

Education

Elementary teachers with Kawartha Pine Ridge District School Board to strike 2 days next week

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted January 27, 2020 12:39 pm
Teachers of the Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario wave to honking cars as they participate in a full withdrawal of services strike in Toronto on Jan. 20, 2020.
Teachers of the Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario wave to honking cars as they participate in a full withdrawal of services strike in Toronto on Jan. 20, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Elementary teachers with the Kawartha Pine Ridge District School Board could be on strike for two consecutive days next week if their provincial union doesn’t reach a new contract agreement with the Ontario government by the end of January.

On Monday, the Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario (ETFO) said it will escalate its rotating strikes across the province starting Monday, Feb. 3, if central agreements are not reached by the end of this month.

For schools under the Kawartha Pine Ridge District School Board, a one-day strike is scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 5. On Feb. 6, the ETFO is planning a strike by all of its 83,000 members across Ontario.

The Kawartha Pine Ridge District School Board serves Peterborough, Peterborough County, Northumberland County and Clarington.

A one-day strike is also set for Monday, Feb. 3 for schools under the Trillium Lakelands school boards, which include schools in the City of Kawartha Lakes.

ETFO’s rotating one-day strikes are as follows:

  • Feb. 3: Trillium Lakelands, Bluewater, Grand Erie, Halton, Ontario North East, Renfrew County and Superior Greenstone school boards
  • Feb. 4: Avon Maitland, Durham, Durham Catholic, Hastings-Prince Edward, Lambton Kent, Peel, Rainbow, Thames Valley and Upper Grand school boards and Campbell Children’s School Authority
  • Feb. 5: Kawartha Pine Ridge District School Board, Keewatin-Patricia, Lakehead, Near North, Ottawa-Carleton, Penetanguishene Protestant Separate, Rainy River, Simcoe County and Upper Canada school boards and Ottawa Children’s Treatment Centre
  • Feb. 6: All 83,000 ETFO members
  • Feb 7: Algoma, Greater Essex County, Hamilton-Wentworth, Limestone, Niagara, Toronto, Toronto Catholic, Waterloo and York Region school boards as well as Bloorview, John McGivney Children’s Centre, KidsAbility, Moosonee, Moose Factory and Niagara Peninsula Children’s Centre school authorities

Elementary teachers with the Kawartha Pine Ridge District School Board are also scheduled to stage a one-day strike on Tuesday of this week. All elementary schools will be closed.

Ontario EducationETFOontario teachersOntario schoolsTeachers StrikeKawartha Pine Ridge District School BoardOntario Teachers Strikeelementary teachersontario cutsETFO strikesOntario teachers cuts
