Elementary teachers with Kawartha Pine Ridge District School Board to stage 1-day strike

The union representing elementary teachers with the Kawartha Pine Ridge District School Board says its members will stage a one-day strike next week.

Shirley Bell, president of the Kawartha Pine Ridge Elementary Teachers’ Federation, told Global News Peterborough on Thursday morning that the one-day job action is set for Tuesday, Jan. 28. The union is part of the Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario, which has been staging one-day strikes at boards across Ontario as contract talks continue with the province.

The move comes as the school board announced Wednesday it would not be issuing report cards for elementary students. The board said the union had directed teachers not to write comments or file the reports electronically.

Before Christmas, high school teachers under the school board also staged a one-day strike.

We will soon join the thousands of educators walking picket lines in freezing temps. @fordnation and @Sflecce have only shown resolve to demean our profession and hurt our students. Not a single attempt to bargain. #ETFOstrike #Istrikebecause pic.twitter.com/4n8LtWkYfe — KPR ETFO (@KPRETFO) January 20, 2020

The Kawartha Pine Ridge District School Board serves Peterborough, Peterborough County, Northumberland County and Clarington.

