Education

Elementary teachers with Kawartha Pine Ridge District School Board to stage 1-day strike

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted January 23, 2020 9:14 am
Teachers with ETFO picket in Toronto during a one-day strike action on Jan. 20, 2020.
Teachers with ETFO picket in Toronto during a one-day strike action on Jan. 20, 2020. Jamie Mauracher / Global News

The union representing elementary teachers with the Kawartha Pine Ridge District School Board says its members will stage a one-day strike next week.

Shirley Bell, president of the Kawartha Pine Ridge Elementary Teachers’ Federation, told Global News Peterborough on Thursday morning that the one-day job action is set for Tuesday, Jan. 28. The union is part of the Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario, which has been staging one-day strikes at boards across Ontario as contract talks continue with the province.

READ MORE: Kawartha Pine Ridge District School Board to cancel report cards for elementary students

The move comes as the school board announced Wednesday it would not be issuing report cards for elementary students. The board said the union had directed teachers not to write comments or file the reports electronically.

Before Christmas, high school teachers under the school board also staged a one-day strike.

The Kawartha Pine Ridge District School Board serves Peterborough, Peterborough County, Northumberland County and Clarington.

More to come.

Peterborough and area public high school tears part of third strike in as many weeks
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Ontario EducationETFOTeachers StrikeElementary Teachers Federation of Ontarioteacher strikeKawartha Pine Ridge District School BoardOntario Teachers StrikeShirley Bellontario school board strikesKPR ETFO
