QMJHL Roundup: Sunday, January 26, 2020

Send this page to someone via email

CHARLOTTETOWN – Olivier Rodrigue stopped all 18 shots he faced as the Moncton Wildcats shut out the Charlottetown Islanders 4-0 on Sunday in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action.

Alexander Khovanov’s goal 3:41 into the game was the eventual winner for Moncton (32-12-0), while Mika Cyr, Jeremy McKenna and Kyle Foreman also scored.

Matthew Welsh turned away 40 shots for Charlottetown (24-20-5).

The Wildcats went 1 for 6 on the power play and the Islanders could not connect on their three man advantages.

OCEANIC 4 REMPARTS 2

RIMOUSKI, Que. — Justin Bergeron had a goal and two assists, and the Oceanic (27-14-7) overcame star forward Alexis Lafreniere being ejected for checking to the head to beat Quebec (19-26-3).

Story continues below advertisement

—

FOREURS 3 HUSKIES 2

VAL-D’OR, Que. — Edouard St-Laurent broke a 2-2 tie at 8:06 of the third and Jonathan Lemieux made 28 saves as the Foreurs (20-19-6) edged Rouyn-Noranda (23-20-4).

—

PHOENIX 6 SAGUENEENS 1

SHERBROOKE, Que. — Samuel Poulin had a goal and two helpers and Samuel Hlavaj kicked out 17 shots to lead the Phoenix (36-7-4) over Chicoutimi (33-9-4).

—

ARMADA 5 TITAN 3

BATHURST, N.B. — Luke Henman had two goals and two assists and Alexandre Couture also struck twice as Blainville-Boisbriand (27-17-3) downed the Titan (8-31-7).

—

TIGRES 7 CATARACTES 3

SHAWINIGAN, Que. — Mikhail Abramov had three goals and an assist and Nathan Darveau turned away 32 shots as Victoriaville (17-22-9) topped the Cataractes (21-23-0).

—

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 26, 2020.