Canada

Venezuela’s Juan Guaido to meet with Trudeau in Canada

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 26, 2020 2:19 pm
Venezuelan police forcibly block Juan Guaidó from entering Parliament
WATCH ABOVE (Jan. 6): Venezuelan police forcibly block Juan Guaidó from entering Parliament

Venezuela opposition leader Juan Guaido will visit Canada on Monday as part of an international tour aimed at bolstering support for his challenge to socialist leader Nicolas Maduro.

The office of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that he and senior Cabinet ministers would meet with Guaido, whose trip defied a travel ban imposed by Venezuela’s pro-Maduro Supreme Court.

READ MORE: Venezuela’s Juan Guaido in Colombia to meet U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo

”I commend Interim President Guaido for the courage and leadership he has shown in his efforts to return democracy to Venezuela, and I offer Canada’s continued support,“ Trudeau said in a statement.

Canada is one of more than 50 nations that recognized Guaido — head of the South American nation’s congress — as Venezuela’s interim president last year on grounds that Maduro’s reelection was illegitimate.

Venezuela’s Guaido enters legislative palace after standoff with troops
Venezuela’s Guaido enters legislative palace after standoff with troops

Canada also has imposed sanctions against officials of Maduro’s government and has joined five other nations in referring Maduro to the International Criminal Court.

Story continues below advertisement

Despite the international backing for Guaido, Maduro retains control over all practical aspects of government in Venezuela.

Guado earlier made stops in in London, Paris, Madrid and the Davos Economic Forum.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
Justin Trudeau Venezuela Nicolas Maduro Juan Guaido Venezuela crisis Canada-Venezuela relations Trudeau-Guaido meeting
