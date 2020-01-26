Edwin Proctor, guilty of Winnipeg murder and sexual assaults, dies in Sask. prison

Edwin Proctor, who had been found guilty of several charges including first degree murder, attempted murder and rape in 1995, died in custody in Saskatoon on Friday.
Proctor was 68-years-old and died of natural causes following an illness in the Regional Psychiatric Centre, a statement on the Correctional Service Canada website said.
In 1979, a 27-year-old Proctor killed 21-year-old Catherine Cluney and raped then-15-year-old Tracey Walsh and a friend near Winnipeg. Walsh has since asked the courts to remove the publication ban on her name.
He was convicted years later because he spent more than a decade in a mental health facility, after being deemed unfit to stand trial.
—With files from the Canadian Press
