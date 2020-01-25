Menu

Winnipeggers join global protests against rollout of 5G wireless technology

By Joe Scarpelli Global News
Posted January 25, 2020 7:20 pm
The Winnipeg event was one of more than 200 5G protests around the world on Saturday.
The Winnipeg event was one of more than 200 5G protests around the world on Saturday. Joe Scarpelli/Global News

Dozens of Winnipeggers took part in a global protest against 5G on Saturday.

While the Winnipeg event was more of an information session, Margaret Friesen, spokesperson for 5G Winnipeg awareness, said it’s important for people to know the risks of 5G small antennas.

“We’re looking at long-term effects which include cancer and neurodegenerative diseases like Parkinson’s, Alzheimer’s, multiple sclerosis —you name it, it’s there,” Friesen said.

“We also have short-term concerns. There are people who have what’s called electrosensitivity and they can be affected on the short-term but with headaches, nausea, fatigue, sleep disturbances, heart abnormalities, confused thinking.

“It’s a very long list.”

READ MORE: What’s the issue with securing the 5G future?

Similar events and rallies were planned in 200 cities around the world, according to the website stop5ginternational.org.

Story continues below advertisement

“The issue is microwave radiation, which has been steadily intensifying for over two decades courtesy of the wireless revolution,” reads a media release on the website.

Kingstonians for Safe Technology protest against 5G networks

A spokesperson for the Canadian Wireless Telecommunications Association (CWTA), however, told Global News the radio frequencies used by 5G have been used for years in applications like fixed wireless communications and satellite internet services.

“The potential health effects of RF energy from mobile communications have been studied for decades,” the spokesperson said.

“According to national and international governments and agencies, such as the World Health Organization, the American Cancer Society, and many others, there is no substantiated scientific evidence of harmful health effects from RF technologies used within national and international safety standards.”

READ MORE: With 5G, data could reach you in as little as a millisecond, 50 times faster than 4G

Still, Friesen said more research still needs to be done.

“They’re ignoring a whole segment of science which needs to be taken into consideration to set appropriate standards and that should be done before there’s any rollout,” she said.

