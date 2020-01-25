Pedestrian in critical condition after being hit by vehicle in Saguenay

A pedestrian in his mid 50s is struggling for his life after being hit by a car on Saturday morning in Desbiens, Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean.
The incident happened around 7 a.m. on Highway 169, also called Hébert Street, near the intersection of 12th Avenue, according to the Sûreté du Québec (SQ) police.
READ MORE: Police continue search for missing four snowmobilers from France who remain missing
SQ spokesperson Louis-Philippe Bibeau said the victim was seriously injured and transported to hospital in critical condition.
An investigation is underway to further determine the circumstances of the collision.
Sûreté du Québec road safety report
© 2020 The Canadian Press
COMMENTS