Pedestrian in critical condition after being hit by vehicle in Saguenay

A pedestrian in his mid 50s is struggling for his life after being hit by a car on Saturday morning in Desbiens, Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean.

The incident happened around 7 a.m. on Highway 169, also called Hébert Street, near the intersection of 12th Avenue, according to the Sûreté du Québec (SQ) police.

SQ spokesperson Louis-Philippe Bibeau said the victim was seriously injured and transported to hospital in critical condition.

An investigation is underway to further determine the circumstances of the collision.

